Roswell, Oishei work together to reach huge milestone in treating sickle cell disease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park and Oishei Children’s Hospital announced a huge milestone in treating sickle cell disease right here in western New York.

The two hospitals together successfully performed their first pediatric bone marrow transplant for a 19-year-old sickle cell patient.

The process started back in July.

Roswell Park has already performed this procedure on two adults, but completing the bone marrow transfer on a pediatric patient is significant because research has shown that treating sickle cell disease sooner is better in the long run.

