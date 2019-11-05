Roswell Park among group of cancer centers working to develop ovarian cancer detection test

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park is among a group of leading institutions working together to create an ovarian cancer detection test.

Roswell Park’s Dr. Kunle Odunsi says “This will be a multi-year effort that will rely on the contributions and participation of hundreds of people around the country.”

The initiative is called the U.S. Department of Defense and SPORE Ovarian Cancer Omics Consortium (DSOCOC), and Dr. Odunsi will be leading the collaboration as a principal investigator.

In addition to serving as Deputy Director of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Odunsi is also Chair of the Department of Gynecologic Oncology, the M. Steven Piver Professor of Gynecologic Oncology and Executive Director of the Center for Immunotherapy at Roswell Park.

“We’re asking the question, ‘Can we identify STIC lesions long before they become cancer as a form of early detection, similar to a PAP smear?’ There’s a window of opportunity where, if we can identify STICs, we can potentially prevent ovarian cancer, and that’s the challenge these accomplished teams are coming together to tackle using state-of-the-art omics technologies,” Dr. Odunsi said.

In about 70 percent of cases of ovarian cancer, the signs aren’t apparent until they’re advanced, lessening the chance of successful treatment of tumors.

Roswell Park will work alongside The Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Department of Defense Gynecologic Cancer Center of Excellence and Women’s Health Integrated Research Center at Inova.

“I don’t believe there has ever been such a united effort in medical science among researchers from both government and academic research organizations,” Dr. Larry Maxwell, a retired Army colonel and professor at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and the University of Virginia, said. “This project will rely on expertise and resources that could only be realized through such a cooperative and collaborative effort. We’re able to set our sights much higher by working together and creating a force multiplying synergy.”

The first phase of work on this project is funded by a $544,360 grant from the Department of Defense.

“Our hope is that through team science, state-of-the-art technology and grassroots advocacy we will be able to dampen the impact of this very deadly and devastating cancer,” Dr. Odunsi said.