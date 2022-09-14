BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Buffalo Black Nurses are hosting a job fair this Saturday, Sept. 17.

The job fair will provide information on careers in cancer care and oncology nursing. New graduates and experienced nurses are welcome to attend and potentially take part in on-site interviews. Information on non-nursing positions will also be available.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Zebro Conference Room at Roswell Park. To register, click or tap here.