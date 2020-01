BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park will be featured in a local commercial during the Super Bowl this year.

The theme is “Celebrate Life,” and it features people turning away from tech and toward other aspects of life.

“What if, just for a minute,” the narrator asks, “we unplug and start living life in the now?”

In the commercial, patients are shown singing, dancing and having other kinds of fun.

2020 marks Roswell Park’s fifth year having an ad during the big game. Watch it below: