BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A team of doctors at Roswell Park won the “Herd of Hope” research grant worth $500,000.

The announcement was made on Wednesday night.

Dr. Christine Ambrosone, who led the team, says “Getting this grant is going to give us two years to really put together our projects, develop them, make them really tight.”

The grant will be used to fund a study on how stress affects the immune system and influences the outcome of cancer therapy in patients.