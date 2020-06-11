Roswell Park donates $11k to FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders from Roswell Park are paying it forward to a local food bank.

Health workers at the hospital donated to a GoFundMe to raise money for FeedMore Western New York.

They started with a goal of $3,500 but ended up raising $11,000 over the course of two weeks.

Roswell leaders presented the check to FeedMore today.

They tell us they received thousands of meals and personal protective equipment from the community since the pandemic started and wanted to give back.

Roswell leaders say they wouldn’t be where they are without support from the city of good neighbors.