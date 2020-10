BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park’s first-ever “Mammothon” week is going on through October 9.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, women are encouraged to schedule their annual mammogram.

Roswell’s goal is to get at least 200 women to sign up for a mammogram this week. They recommend yearly mammograms starting at age 40.

More information on scheduling a mammogram can be found here, or by calling 1-800-ROSWELL.