Roswell Park introduces IceCycle fundraising event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Registration is open for a new type of cycling-based fundraiser to benefit Roswell Park.

On Thursday, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center introduced an event called IceCycle. It’s taking place on March 19 and 20, and offers participants two different ways to help raise funds.

Those who are interested can participate in a 45-minute session at Buffalo Riverworks. There will be a total of 11 sessions, and nine local cycling studios will lead them.

BeMoved Fitness

BikeorBar

Cycle WNY

Dani-Fit

Garage Fitness Studio

Jada Blitz Fitness

Rebel Ride

Revolution Buffalo

Rise Fitness Studio

The other option being offered lets people ride at home. People who choose to raise funds this way can live stream one or all of the classes at Riverworks on a stationary bike.

“2020 changed a lot but one thing that remains unchanged is our commitment to supporting Roswell Park’s groundbreaking efforts in cancer care and research,” says Bill Loecher, vice president at West Herr Automotive Group. “Everyone in WNY has been touched by cancer in some way, and the work being done at Roswell Park is critical. West Herr is proud to continue our part in this important mission through IceCycle.”

The cost to register is $25, with a fundraising commitment based on if the rider comes to RiverWorks or participates at home.

“It’s always exciting when Buffalonians have an opportunity to make a collective impact on an important cause. And IceCycle is the perfect opportunity to bring the cycling community together in a unique way for one mission. It’s awesome to see all the studios coming together to help end cancer,” says Missy Fogarty, indoor cycling director at Jada Blitz Fitness.

