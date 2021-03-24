Roswell Park pulls all ads from 97 Rock after learning of controversial exchange on morning show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park announced it’s pulling all ads and marketing from 97 Rock after learning of a controversial exchange made on the morning show on Wednesday.

A small clip of today’s Morning Bull Podcast went viral this afternoon.

An ESPN reporter posted the clip saying the hosts were comparing how they like their toast to women’s skin tones.

In the audio, the hosts discussed several well-known women of color including Serena Williams, Halle Berry, and Gale King.

In a statement, Roswell Park said the comments made this morning conflict with its values and culture.

A statement from Roswell Park: pic.twitter.com/X5ThVOmzYr — Roswell Park (@RoswellPark) March 24, 2021

“We embrace actions that respect the dignity and equality of all people, and forcefully reject any and all forms of racism,” Roswell Park wrote.

As of this afternoon, 97 Rock appears to have removed the podcast from its streaming platforms.