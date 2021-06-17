Roswell Park raises flag to commemorate Juneteenth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The celebrations of Juneteenth in the Queen City are some of the largest throughout the country. And employees at Rosewell park paid tribute.

Thursday morning, a group of about 40 employees and community leaders gathered at Kaminski Park & Gardens to raise the Juneteenth flag.

Officials tell us, it’s important to acknowledge every person who has helped make the cancer center what it is today.

“This is another example of us shining a light on our community and the importance of celebrating all that is Rosewell. Our African American employees have been part of the success of the organization.”

There are more juneteenth celebrations coming up in Western New York — Canisius College will hold an event Friday morning starting at 9 a.m.

And on Saturday, the City of Niagara Falls will hold a flag-raising at 1 p.m. at City Hall.