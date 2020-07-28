Roswell Park ranked 14 on U.S. News top list of cancer centers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Roswell Park says it’s retained its number 14 position among the Best Hospitals for Cancer according to a U.S. News comprehensive review.

Officials say the ranking, announced early Tuesday morning, puts them among the top 1.5% of cancer hospitals across the nation, and one of only two facilities in the state among the top 15 cancer centers.

“It takes all of us to achieve a record like Roswell Park’s. Our commitment is to be a Roswell where everyone feels like they’re part of something bigger than themselves, and you see that reflected in our performance in assessments like this,” says Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, Ph.D.

Roswell tells News 4 it earned recognition in colon cancer surgery and lung cancer surgery and received the top possible scores in categories including patient survival, patient experience, patients going home after hospitalization, and advanced technologies.

U.S. News & World Report annually evaluates more than 4,500 hospitals across 16 specialties to help patients make informed decisions about their medical care, according to Roswell Park.

Roswell also says its one of only 134 centers this year to be nationally ranked in any specialty.

