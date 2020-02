BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders at Rosewell Park say a substance sometimes used in e-cigarettes might lead to lung injuries.

Researchers say Vitamin E Acetate is sometimes used as a cutting agent in THC liquids.

They say the substance can reach the lungs and cause severe damage and even be deadly.

Meanwhile, New York State if offering a new way to help teens quit vaping.

Governor Cuomo announced a new free text message program.

Teens can text “Drop the vape” to 88709 to get help.