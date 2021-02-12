Roswell Park to allow inpatient visitation starting Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inpatient visitation at Roswell Park will resume on Saturday, February 13.

According to the cancer center, patients will be able to designate someone to see them within set time frames.

Wednesdays, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays and holidays, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Roswell Park is making this change since most of the hospital staff members are vaccinated against COVID-19 and cases in Erie County have declined for four weeks straight.

“We are thrilled to safely welcome back friends and family of patients with open arms,” said Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services Pamela Giesie. “The comfort and support a visitor brings can be so beneficial to a patient’s well-being.”

Visitors will continue to be screened before they’re able to meet with patients.

