BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders at Roswell Park have unveiled a new tool that will help in the fight against cancer.

The new diagnostic tool will help doctors identify small tumors in the lung using a minimally-invasive treatment.

The Roswell Park Alliance Foundation provided $600,000 to buy the system.

Doctors say it will help them transform the way they fight cancer.

Leaders say Roswell Park is the first hospital in the state to use this technology.