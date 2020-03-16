Roswell Park updates visitation protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park is taking precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, especially during a time when new cases are being confirmed in Erie County.

In order to create a safer environment, the cancer center is limiting visitors to one per patient at any time. This is in effect not only at the hospital, but the outpatient centers, satellite centers and community practice locations throughout western New York, as well.

Any visitors will be required to enter through a single entry point at the hospital’s main entrance, and go through a basic health screening.

Roswell is also closing its hospitality room and gift shop.