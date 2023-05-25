BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All lanes of Route 33 eastbound have re-opened at the Route 198 exit past Best Street after a reported crash around 9 p.m. Thursday.
City officials confirmed to News 4 that the crash involved a motorcycle and a car, but that no injuries were presently reported. The incident remains under investigation.
All traffic was being diverted to Route 198. The incident was cleared just after 9:35 p.m.
News 4 is working to learn more information.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.