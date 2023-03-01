BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All lanes of Route 33 eastbound (outbound) are closed from downtown to Delavan Street due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer, the Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday morning.

The closure stems from a bridge being hit at the Dodge Street overpass, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The NYSDOT says Route 33 outbound entrance ramps at Elm Street, Tupper Street, Cherry Street and Jefferson Avenue will also be closed.

Due to the severity of the crash, the 33 outbound could remain closed for the evening commute.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.