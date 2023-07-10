BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The off-ramp from Route 5 eastbound to I-190 North in downtown Buffalo closed Monday due to construction, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure will allow crews to “facilitate bridge painting” and is expected to last roughly two to three weeks. According to the NITTEC website, the expected completion date is July 28.

Motorists are urged to follow the posted detour as well as drive responsibly in work zones.