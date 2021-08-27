Runners hit the pavement for 10th annual “Scrub Run” benefitting Mercy Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of runners hit the pavement in South Buffalo Friday for a good cause.

The Scrub Run 5k run kicked off at Cazenovia Park to raise money for Mercy Hospital.

Once they crossed the finish line, runners were able to enjoy a beer tent filled with live music, food and drinks.

“We’re so fortunate we have associates coming out here, I see doctors walking around, community members out here. It’s all for a great cause and it’s wonderful to see the South Buffalo community coming together for the needs of the hospital,” said Mercy Hospital Foundation Executive Director Deanna Messinger.

Organizers hoped to raise $50,000 tonight for Mercy Hospital.

This is the tenth edition of the Scrub Run.