Runners hit the pavement for the 126th annual YMCA Turkey Trot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s one of Buffalo’s favorite Thanksgiving traditions. Thousands of runners and walkers laced up and hit the pavement this morning for the 126th annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

12,000 thousand participants ran, walked and even danced into the 126th annual YMCA Turkey Trot. For this sea of trotters, this 8k down Delaware Avenue has become a Thanksgiving tradition.

“It’s something I started doing with my aunts and uncles and as people moved away. It’s how we’d see each other. It’s just like bringing people together after not seeing each other all year long,” participant Kristin Sicke said.

And a big part of that tradition includes festive costumes. From the holiday classics like this family of pilgrims and turkey to the more unique costumes.

“We actually wanted to get turkey hats. But they were sold out of them everywhere so we got these flamingos with Christmas hats.”

“It’s Bills day! Yeah, go Bills! How do you not love Josh Allen?”

Those involved said it’s great to be back fully in person for this Thanksgiving.

“To have 12,000 trotters return in person this year, last year it was 125, this is such a special day for all Western New Yorkers,” added Mike Baggerman, communications director.

And not only are they burning calories, but they can also feel good about giving back to the YMCA Buffalo Niagara.

“It’s fundraising for child care, food inequities throughout Western New York. It’s a great way to give back,” Baggerman told News 4.

More than $300,000 was raised this year for the cause.