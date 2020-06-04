Running of the Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase changed for 2020

Two runners get in their last legs of exercise. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The regular Running of the Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase has been postponed until next year.

ECMC made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Instead of this year, the normal event, which raises money for the ECMC Foundation and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, will instead begin on July 16, 2021.

This year, participants can independently run four miles between July 11-17 for a chance at winning one of the Subaru Chase’s Pink Flamingo Awards.

Those who are interested can sign up here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.