Ru’s Pierogi to close restaurant after nearly 3 years in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo favorite is ending the restaurant side of its operations.

Just short of its three-year anniversary, the restaurant division of Ru’s Pierogi is coming to a close.

“It’s been a great ride, but all good things must come to an end,” said Zack Schneider, one of the founders. “With the retail aspect of the business really taking off, we’ve decided to concentrate on growing that segment.”

October 18 will be the final day Ru’s will serve pierogi at 295 Niagara St.

This isn’t the end though, as Ru’s Pierogi’s production facility and partner companies will remain in business.

Ru’s debuted in retail stores two years ago after the restaurant opened in 2016.

“Obviously coming up with the different entrees and serving people was a lot of fun, but we’ve learned that customers want to prepare our pierogi at home, which is wonderful, because they’re taking our product and adapting it to their own tastes and traditions” he said.

Until the restaurant closes, Ru’s will operate during its regular hours. Anyone with a gift certificate can redeem it for dine-in/takeout at the restaurant or use it to buy bagged frozen pierogi at the restaurant.

Eight employees at the restaurant will be affected by the closure, but Schneider says he is working to reassign some of them to either the production facility or a partner company.