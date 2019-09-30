Sabres and Delaware North unveil new concession items for the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Sabres home opener is this Saturday at KeyBank Center and News 4 got a sneak peek at what new food you can expect, ahead of the big game.

The Sabres and Delaware North held an event at the Lexus Club today.

You can expect about 7 new concession items this season including Buffalo chicken wing dip burger, a taco burger, a triple bacon cheddar hot dog, and a smoke and whiskey hot dog.













There are also new partner dishes like a pierogi hoagie from Simply Pierogi, loaded nachos, and more from Salsaritas, and warm cinnamon rolls from Bakery 55.

Delaware North executive chef, Stephen Forman says he plans to offer samples at some of the games to get reaction from fans.

If people like the samples, he’ll consider adding it to the concession items for the next week’s games.