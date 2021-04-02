Sabres and Penguins to celebrate LGBTQ+ community with ‘Pride Game’ at KeyBank Center on April 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 17 in Buffalo. Though they’re competitors, the two teams will come together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres and Penguins will co-host the National Hockey League’s first-ever joint Pride Game aiming to celebrate inclusion, hope and allyship while raising money for local LGBTQ+ organizations.

Both teams will hit the ice in commemorative pride warmup jerseys featuring the Progress Pride Flag. Their hockey sticks will also be wrapped with rainbow tape for pregame warmups, including Pride Game warm-up pucks.

A seven-day auction will run from April 17 through April 24 at 12 p.m. featuring pride tape sticks, commemorative warmup jerseys and pucks, signed items from both teams and more.

Proceeds from the auction will go to benefit the Pride Center of Western New York and Gay and Lesbian Youth Services of Western New York.

Both teams are donating 100 tickets to LGBTQ+ organizations for the April game. Each fan attending will get their hands on a Pride Game rally towel.

We are proud to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with the @Penguins in the @NHL’s first-ever joint Pride Game on Saturday, April 17 at @KeyBankCtr!



More info: https://t.co/xS5JLCQZ3I pic.twitter.com/5HIG9ZHgI5 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 2, 2021 Buffalo Sabres

“Together with the Penguins, we hope this joint Pride Game will represent the spirit of inclusion that we know exists in our organization and our community,” Sabres Vice President of Community Relations Rich Jureller said.

“This will be a special day and we’re thrilled that fans will be in KeyBank Center to celebrate with us. Hockey truly is for everyone and we encourage all of our fans to join us in our support of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Prior to the game, a panel discussion will be held by You Can Play, an organization focusing on the inclusion and protection of LGBTQ+ athletes, discussing “hockey from the perspective of LGBTQ+ participants with ties to Buffalo and Pittsburgh.”

For more information about the Pride Game, click here.

Tickets for the game can be purchased by clicking here.