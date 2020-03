BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Sabres are holding a game-worn jersey auction.

It started today at 4 p.m. and will run through next Sunday, March 15, at 9 p.m. on auctions.NHL.com.

Proceeds will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

Jerseys available for bidding include “Set 2” of the game-worn home and away jerseys from the 2019-2020 season.

All jerseys will come with a certificate of authenticity and will feature a Buffalo Sabres 50th Season patch.