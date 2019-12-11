Sabres celebrating The Aud Thursday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tonight the Sabres are celebrating the beloved Buffalo Memorial Auditorium with ‘Aud Night.‘

“The Aud” first opened its doors in 1940, and the Sabres called it home for 26 seasons, giving fans years of memories to cherish.

Tonight’s game against the Nashville Predators will provide fans with a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Fans will find commemorative ‘Aud Night’ shirts in either orange, blue, red, or gold at their seats, in honor of the colors of the Aud’s seating levels.

Alumni will also be on hand to honor the season ticket holder of the game, take part in the t-shirt toss, and be featured in live interviews.

KeyBank Center will also be crankin’ some 80s tunes and showing some rad 80s themed graphics.

Alumni scheduled to appear includes:

Dave Andreychuk

Adam Creighton

Mike Foligno

Mike Hartman

Val James

Uwe Krupp

Kevin Maguire

Phil Myre

Wilf Paiement

Brent Peterson

Larry Playfair

Daren Puppa

Dave Schultz

Dave Snuggerud

John Tucker

John Van Boxmeer

They’ll be honored on the ice before faceoff at 7 p.m.