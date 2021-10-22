Sabres fans head to KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a disappointing Friday night for Sabres fans.

The team lost to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. The game wasn’t available on MSG.

You could only see it on ESPN’s streaming service.

One fan told us that played a big role in his decision to go to the game.

“That’s probably the reason why I’m here. ESPN+, sure, I’ll get the subscription, I felt it’s the first time in a while I’ve had a free night. I’ll hit up a game, get some cheap tickets, see the Sabres in action,” said Dean Adams, Sabres fan.