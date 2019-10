BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Sabres kick off their golden 50th season in Pittsburgh Thursday night. Fans will get their first look at new head coach Ralph Krueger.

The team’s looking to turn things around this season after finishing at the bottom of the Atlantic division last year.

Sabres are trying to climb back into the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.

The team hits the ice in Buffalo for their home opener Saturday night against New Jersey.