BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The COVID-19 vaccine requirements are preventing a well-known local performer from returning to KeyBank Center.
30-year national anthem singer Doug Allen announced he will not be returning to the Sabres this year, because he does not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Allen shared he battled coronavirus in January. He says this doesn’t mean he’s anti-vaccine.
“I have nothing but good things to say about them and the people that I’ve worked with down there have been great. This was just a personal decision that I think is very important for each of us and I choose not to get the vaccine,” said Allen.
Those ages 12 and older must prove that they’ve been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for all KeyBank Center and Highmark stadium events.
New on WIVB.com
- Sabres national anthem signer Doug Allen won’t return over vaccine mandate
- Electric vehicles on display in Buffalo for National Drive Electric Week
- The BASH for Mercy Flight lights up the sky over Buffalo with fireworks display
- WNY nurses anticipate staffing shortage following vaccine mandate
- Kenilworth Volunteer firefighter boot drive raises money for Make-A-Wish