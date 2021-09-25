Sabres national anthem signer Doug Allen won’t return over vaccine mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The COVID-19 vaccine requirements are preventing a well-known local performer from returning to KeyBank Center.

30-year national anthem singer Doug Allen announced he will not be returning to the Sabres this year, because he does not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Allen shared he battled coronavirus in January. He says this doesn’t mean he’s anti-vaccine.

“I have nothing but good things to say about them and the people that I’ve worked with down there have been great. This was just a personal decision that I think is very important for each of us and I choose not to get the vaccine,” said Allen.

Those ages 12 and older must prove that they’ve been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for all KeyBank Center and Highmark stadium events.