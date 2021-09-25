Sabres national anthem signer Doug Allen won’t return over vaccine mandate

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The COVID-19 vaccine requirements are preventing a well-known local performer from returning to KeyBank Center.

30-year national anthem singer Doug Allen announced he will not be returning to the Sabres this year, because he does not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Allen shared he battled coronavirus in January. He says this doesn’t mean he’s anti-vaccine.

“I have nothing but good things to say about them and the people that I’ve worked with down there have been great. This was just a personal decision that I think is very important for each of us and I choose not to get the vaccine,” said Allen.

Those ages 12 and older must prove that they’ve been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for all KeyBank Center and Highmark stadium events.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now