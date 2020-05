BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Sabres organization is offering credits and perks to season-ticket holders for unplayed home games.

The team if offering fans the option of getting a refund for the six remaining home games on the Sabres schedule.

Organizers also say if season ticket holders choose to keep the credit on their account, they’ll be offered a choice between a $100 Sabres store gift card or ten surge lot parking passes.

The NHL is still working out a plan on when to resume playing.