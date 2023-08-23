BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres are set to hold a special tribute event honoring the life of beloved broadcaster Rick Jeanneret on Sunday.

The event, set for 5 p.m. at KeyBank Center, will feature a roundtable discussion with other broadcasters and alumni. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Jeanneret, who called the team for 51 years spanning from 1971 to 2022, died last Thursday at age 81. The Sabres said they will not hold a full memorial event out of respect for the wishes of Jeanneret’s family.

The event is free to attend and tickets are available by clicking here. If you are unable to attend the event, it will also air live on MSG as well as the team’s social media accounts.

The RJ display put together by the organization in Alumni Plaza will remain in place through the weekend.