BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fans of the black and red and fans of the blue and gold can see eye-to-eye on this jersey.

Today the Sabres introduced the Adidas Reverse Retro jersey.

It’s good…scary good.



Introducing the Buffalo Sabres adidas #ReverseRetro jersey. Hitting the ice in 2021! pic.twitter.com/3bDRgUk7hE — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 16, 2020

(Photo by Rick Stewart /Getty Images/NHLI)

Originally, the team wore these, but a black and red version, during the 2000 season.

“Details from the past. Remixed for the future” is how the team described it.

The Sabres say it will hit the ice in 2021.

It’s available for pre-sale here.

Adidas says you can expect the jersey on December 1.