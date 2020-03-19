Sahlen’s hiring at Buffalo production facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With many people currently out of work, whether temporarily or possibly permanently, Sahlen’s is looking to help out.

Thursday morning, the food manufacturer announced that it’s hiring for positions at its production facility on Howard St. in Buffalo.

Requirements for the various positions are different, but new employees will start at $18/hour and receive a competitive benefits package.

Tasks in these jobs include things like weighing and measuring ingredients, operating machines, assembling products and inspecting for quality. Reasonable accommodations may be made for people with disabilities.

Anyone interested in potentially working for Sahlen can visit this site.