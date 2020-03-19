1  of  2
Breaking News
28 confirmed coronavirus cases in Erie County NY cases rise beyond 4,100 as Cuomo orders 75 percent of workforce to stay home
Live Now
President Trump and members of coronavirus task force give an update
Closings
There are currently 394 active closings. Click for more details.

Sahlen’s hiring at Buffalo production facility

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sahlen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With many people currently out of work, whether temporarily or possibly permanently, Sahlen’s is looking to help out.

Thursday morning, the food manufacturer announced that it’s hiring for positions at its production facility on Howard St. in Buffalo.

Requirements for the various positions are different, but new employees will start at $18/hour and receive a competitive benefits package.

Tasks in these jobs include things like weighing and measuring ingredients, operating machines, assembling products and inspecting for quality. Reasonable accommodations may be made for people with disabilities.

Anyone interested in potentially working for Sahlen can visit this site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss