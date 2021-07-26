Salsa in the Park, Mondays through August 16th

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –The 8th Annual Salsa in the Park, a special Latin dancing summer event, kicks off tonight in the Rose garden at Delaware Park. Experienced dancers and beginners alike can come out and get moving!

It begins with a beginners dance lesson followed by open social dancing to Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cha Cha Cha, and Kizomba.

When: Mondays July 26th, August 2nd, 9th and 16th, 6:30-9:00 p.m. 

Price: $10, includes dance lesson for beginners and dance social to follow, so you can practice your new moves.

Where: The Rose Gardens Pavilion at Marcy Casino, Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, N.Y., 14222

You can come solo or bring a partner to dance. Those involved say its also a great way to meet new people and a fun way to exercise.

The event is put on by Salsa for the Soul. Its’ founder, “Salsa” Sarah Haykel began the Latin Dance Company in 2008.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now