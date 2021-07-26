Salsa in the Park, Mondays through August 16th

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –The 8th Annual Salsa in the Park, a special Latin dancing summer event, kicks off tonight in the Rose garden at Delaware Park. Experienced dancers and beginners alike can come out and get moving!

It begins with a beginners dance lesson followed by open social dancing to Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cha Cha Cha, and Kizomba.

When: Mondays July 26th, August 2nd, 9th and 16th, 6:30-9:00 p.m.

Price: $10, includes dance lesson for beginners and dance social to follow, so you can practice your new moves.

Where: The Rose Gardens Pavilion at Marcy Casino, Delaware Park, 199 Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, N.Y., 14222

You can come solo or bring a partner to dance. Those involved say its also a great way to meet new people and a fun way to exercise.

The event is put on by Salsa for the Soul. Its’ founder, “Salsa” Sarah Haykel began the Latin Dance Company in 2008.