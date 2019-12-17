Salvation Army says Red Kettle donation campaign far behind this year

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s been a slow start to this year’s Red Kettle campaign, The Salvation Army says.

Right now, the annual fundraiser is far behind where it should be at this point in the season, according to officials. They’re currently 24% behind last year.

The Red Kettle donations fund the majority of Salvation Army’s programs and services to help those in need year-round.

This includes warming centers for the homeless, anti-human trafficking programs, counseling for domestic abuse victims, after school programs for children, and helping families with unemployment, unstable housing, and lack of education.

State Commander, Major Ivan Rock, says a big issue with this year’s campaign is there are five fewer days due to late Thanksgiving.

“This isn’t just about our bottom line. It’s about transforming lives. It’s about providing hope where there is none. It’s about the look we see in a child’s face when they see the love that comes from the entire community,” Rock says.

The Salvation Army is launching a couple of new promotions. Thursday law enforcement will help rin the bell at kettle locations across Upstate New York during the “Bells & Badges” event. On Friday, they will ask neighbors to donate $20 bill, check, bump, or scan at the Kettle to help them close out the season.