BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sanitation truck crashed into a bridge in Buffalo Wednesday morning, causing the closure of part of Clinton Street.

Officials say the truck struck the bridge at Clinton and Lord Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Two houses may have suffered damage in connection with this.

The truck driver and at least one passenger were checked out by emergency personnel at the scene. Modern Disposal released a statement in response to the incident:

“We are very grateful that neither our personnel nor anyone from the public was hurt. The incident is under investigation and once that is complete, we will provide further comments. We appreciate the swift response and support from all first responders.” Modern Disposal

Clinton remains closed between Emslie and Smith streets.