Saniyya Dennis remembered during virtual vigil

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday people at SUNY Buffalo State College took time to remember a student who disappeared last month. Saniyya Dennis is believed to have died by suicide.

During the vigil — school officials, friends, and loved ones of Saniyya shared their thoughts, feelings and memories.

It was also an opportunity for people outside the college community to support those who are working to cope with the tragic loss.

Buff State Resident Assistant Keyonna Bellany said, “It would always bring me great joy when I would see her with her friends, or when she would update me on how her semester was going, especially during the pandemic. Because I know how much of a challenge it can be adapting with the new changes.”

Again, while the district attorney says he believes Saniyya died by suicide, no one has found her since her disappearance.