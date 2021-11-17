Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus coming to Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You’ve heard that Santa Claus is coming to the Walden Galleria, and he’ll be at the Buffalo Zoo, too.
A number of events will be taking place, the first one being November 27 during Zoo Lights, where Mr. and Mrs. Claus can be found every night through December 23.
Then, on December 4, 11, 18 and 19, Breakfast with Santa will return to the zoo. Sessions will take place at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
And then the final series of events — Cookies & Cocoa with Mrs. Claus, will take place on December 20, 21, 22 and 23. Sessions will take place at Noon and 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.