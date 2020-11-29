Santa makes socially distant visit to the Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Folks in Buffalo got a different kind of visit from good old Saint Nick today.

Santa sat in the window at Thin Ice in the Elmwood Village this morning, to wave at shoppers and accept letters from the kids.

The Elmwood Village association says this is a great way to still connect with the community during a very different holiday season.

“So were trying to do as much as we can bring people to Elmwood, but make sure that they know its safe, socially distance. We got Santa here but he’s technically in the window.” Therese Deutschlander, President, Elmwood Village Association

For parents who may feel a little nervous to bring their kids to Santa, The Elmwood Village Association is helping get messages to the North Pole.

If you would like to send a message, click here.