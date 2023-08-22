BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A prominent Western New York construction and development company is going out of business and 30 people will lose their jobs as a result, according to New York State Department of Labor documents.

The employees of Savarino Companies began being laid off on August 18. Most of the employees were based at two different sites in Buffalo, but also had workers at locations in Niagara Falls, Olean and Fredonia.

The employees will continue to be laid off as the company terminates its work on current projects, according to documents.

The employees are not represented by a union.