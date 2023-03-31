BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Small Business Administration (SBA) is extending its operations on Delavan Avenue for another week.

Although the December blizzard is months behind us, many people still need help. The SBA has been offering solutions in the form of loans for homes, businesses and other properties.

So far, the SBA says it has approved more than $5 million in disaster loans for 166 businesses and residents impacted by the December storm. High traffic led to the SBA’s decision to extend its operations at the Delavan Grider Community Center (877 E. Delavan Ave.) through April 7.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is open on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will permanently close at 4 p.m. next Friday.