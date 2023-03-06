BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you still need help after a blizzard hit Western New York just before Christmas, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering some solutions.
Jim Accurso, a public information specialist with the SBA, joined News 4 to detail the types of loans people can get for their home, business or other property.
Two outreach centers have opened in Western New York. They’re at the Erie County Training & Operations Center (3359 Broadway, Cheektowaga) and the Delavan Grider Community Center (877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo) through March 14.
There’s a deadline of April 28 to apply for a loan through the SBA and businesses can receive up to $2 million. In terms of personal property, including vehicles, homeowners can get up to $200,000 and renters can receive up to $40,000.
Accurso tells us there’s no fee to apply, and interest is deferred for the first year. The centers are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn more in the video above and apply for a loan here.
Latest Posts
- Councilman wants to make sure waterfront is affordable
- Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ‘no election fraud’
- 1 woman killed, 9 injured, after stampede at Main Street Armory concert
- 22-year-old rescued after spending nearly 8 hours in the Gulf of Mexico
- SBA offering loans for homes, businesses impacted by blizzard
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.