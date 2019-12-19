Scharfenberger gives update on the Buffalo Diocese filing for bankruptcy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bishop Edward Scharfenberger says he is close to making a decision on the Buffalo Diocese filing for bankruptcy.

The cloud of bankruptcy has hung over the church since the Child Victims Act went into effect earlier this year.

Scharfenberger says he’ll decide on filing for bankruptcy soon.

“It is something that is very seriously being considered. I know I will make a decision pretty soon. I’m listening to advisors from all sides. I’m just going to say that whatever we do — puts victims first,” Scharfenberger said.

Scharfenberger was named the “Apostolic Administrator” of the diocese earlier this month after Bishop Richard Malone stepped down.

He spends most of his time in Albany.