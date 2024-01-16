BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A staple in Buffalo business is shutting down after more than a century in business, is shutting down.

Scherer’s Furniture, the family-owned Genesee Street business, is closing its doors after 127 years in business.

Father and son co-owners Fred and Jim Scherer are retiring. The store has been in business since 1897, providing wood furniture products to Western New York.

“Our family has poured heart and soul into this business and we’re immensely grateful for the unwavering support of our community for an amazing 127 years,” said Jim Scherer in a news release.

All merchandise in the 15,000 square foot showroom is being liquidated starting on Wednesday. Products will be highly discounted until all of it is gone.