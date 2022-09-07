BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, a school bus got stuck in a sinkhole in south Buffalo.
It happened on Downing Street around 6:30 a.m. Crews could be seen operating a crane, attached to the front of the bus, working to get it out from the risen water, which appears to have been the result of a water main break.
The bus has since been towed from the scene, but crews are still there making repairs.
At the time the bus got stuck, the driver and one child were on it. Neither were injured.
