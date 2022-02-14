School bus, SUV collide at Grant and Forest in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are helping direct traffic at Grant Street and Forest Avenue after a crash involving a school bus.
The bus collided with an SUV at the intersection, but it’s not clear what led to the crash.
News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
