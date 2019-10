BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A First Student school bus was involved in a crash with an SUV at Spring and Sycamore streets in Buffalo Tuesday morning.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but as a result of it, three people from the bus were seen getting into an ambulance.

Traffic on Sycamore was impeded for a brief time, but the bus was towed away and police left the scene.