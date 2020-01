Those new cameras in more than a dozen school speed zones in Buffalo have been turned on.

The city says those cameras will catch speeders, but they’re only issuing warnings for right now.

Mayor Byron Brown says a warning period will run for a month.

After that, violators caught going at least 11-miles over the limit face $50 fines.

The city does want drivers to know, police who catch you speeding in the school zones can give you a ticket, even if you’re going one mile too fast.