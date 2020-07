BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school supplies giveaway event will be held at West Side Community Services in Buffalo on Monday.

2,000 bags filled with paper, notebooks, folders, pencils, glue sticks, crayons and much more will be given out from 5 to 7 p.m.

Organizers hope this helps families in need during the pandemic.

West Side Community Services is located at 161 Vermont St.