BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that Western New York is the winner of the EDA regional challenge, which will bring millions for groundwork for manufacturing and a tech hub.

Buffalo will receive $25 million for the Western New York Advanced Manufacturing Coalition to train workers for in-demand jobs by making a more diverse, highly skilled workforce and to expand opportunities for workers to get good paying, union jobs, providing opportunities for workers in East Buffalo.

Funds will also help develop the Northland Corridor of the East Side, renovating two industrial buildings, create clean energy and support manufacturing training programs.

“I made sure everyone knew my vision for what Buffalo can become, and took the voices of the people of Western New York all the way to the President promising them that I would deliver the funding they needed to help make these groundbreaking efforts a reality. I am happy to say a promise made is now a promise kept. This funding will make sure that the East Side community and Western New York are the ones who secure training and good-paying jobs to bring manufacturing back to America,” Senator Schumer said.

The program received 529 applicants from across the United States and the Western New York program was one of 60 chosen to receive $500,000 after phase one. 21 received final awards.